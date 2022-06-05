Two brothers, a third, drown in water tank in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Left Menu

The incident happened in Aasan village of the district where one of them had gone drink water from the tank but slipped, and the two others also drowned trying to rescue him, SHO Thanwla Hira Lal said. According to the police, Gopal Ram had gone to fetch some water and while doing so he slipped into the tank.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 20:13 IST
Three people, including two brothers, drowned in a water tank on Sunday in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said. The incident happened in Aasan village of the district where one of them had gone drink water from the tank but slipped, and the two others also drowned trying to rescue him, SHO Thanwla Hira Lal said. The deceased were identified as Gopal Ram (15), his brother Suresh (25), and Sabu Ram (25). According to the police, Gopal Ram had gone to fetch some water and while doing so he slipped into the tank. Others two jumped into the tank too save him, eventually all three drowned. Their bodies have been fished out and kept at a hospital mortuary for post mortem, police said. PTI AG VN VN

