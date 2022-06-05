Left Menu

5 of family die in suspected mass suicide in Bihar

PTI | Samastipur | Updated: 05-06-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 21:23 IST
5 of family die in suspected mass suicide in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a family - a middle-aged man, his wife, mother and two sons - were found hanging from the ceiling of their house in Bihar's Samastipur district on Sunday, police said.

The suspected mass suicide took place in Vidyapathi police station area, under the Dalsingh Sarai sub-division.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dinesh Pandey said the family's breadwinner Manoj Jha (50) drove an autorickshaw, besides selling ‘khaini’ (raw tobacco) to make both ends meet.

Neighbours claimed that Jha borrowed money from a number of people, and there had been tension in the family on account of penury and indebtedness.

Residents of Mau village grew suspicious in the morning when they saw the doors bolted from inside much after dawn.

Upon prising open the doors, they found Jha, his sons Shivam (7), Satyam (10), wife Sundarmani (38) and mother Sita Devi (67) hanging from the ceiling and informed the police.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
2
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
3
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022