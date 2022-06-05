Left Menu

Gang impersonating Income Tax officials loots family in Kerala

A gang of four, posing as Income Tax sleuths, on Sunday looted a family at Aluva near here under the pretext of a raid and decamped with around 40 sovereigns of gold and over Rs 1.5 lakh.The incident occurred this afternoon at the residence of Sanjay, a native of Maharashtra, settled in Aluva for over two decades.The gang reached the residence at around 11.30 AM and detained the family till 1.30 PM.

Updated: 05-06-2022 21:58 IST
The incident occurred this afternoon at the residence of Sanjay, a native of Maharashtra, settled in Aluva for over two decades.

''The gang reached the residence at around 11.30 AM and detained the family till 1.30 PM. The accused impersonated Income Tax officials and conducted a fake raid. The complainant said they left with around 40 sovereigns of gold and over Rs 1.5 lakh. We have begun investigation,'' police told PTI.

The incident came to light after the victim realised that he was duped by the gang and informed the police.

