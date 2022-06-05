Left Menu

Assam cop suspended after arrest in corruption case

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 05-06-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Police officer Junmoni Rabha, who was arrested and sent to jail for alleged corruption in league with her former beau, has been suspended from service, a senior official said on Sunday.

She was suspended as per law after her arrest by Majuli district police, Nagaon district Superintendent of Police Leena Doley told reporters here.

Rabha, who was serving as a sub-inspector at Kaliabor police station in Nagaon, was arrested on Saturday after being questioned for two consecutive days. She was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody by a court in Majuli district.

The suspended cop shot to fame after she got her fiance, Rana Pogag, arrested on fraud charges last month.

Rabha had filed an FIR against Pogag alleging that he duped some people by promising them jobs and contracts in the ONGC. He was subsequently arrested on charges of cheating and is currently lodged in Majuli jail.

Later, several allegations were made against Rabha that she was in league with Pogag who collected money on her behalf. An inquiry was ordered into the charges.

Two contractors complained with the police that they had entered into financial deals with her former boyfriend after Rabha had introduced him to them when she was posted in Majuli. They alleged that they were duped.

