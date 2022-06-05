Rebuked by husband over phone call from unknown person, Nagpur woman ends life

A woman allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur after she attended a phone call of an unknown person and her husband reportedly accused her of talking to a man, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman consumed poison in her Kumbhartoli home on Saturday evening and died in a hospital on Sunday morning, the official added.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway, the Nandanvan police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)