Delhi: Human body parts stuffed in a bag found, case registered

Delhi police on Sunday found human body parts stuffed in a bag in Kalyanpuri's Ramlila ground near Pandav Nagar Police Station (PS). While patrolling in the area police personnel noticed a foul smell coming from the bag found in the bushes of Ramlila ground. The police personnel immediately passed the information to the local police station. After registering the case, SHO along with staff reached the spot and found a bag stuffed with human body parts.

The crime team and FSL team did the inspection of the spot. A case vide FIR 420/ 22, u/s 302/ 201 IPC, PS Pandav Nagar has been registered and body parts have been preserved in the Lal Bahadur Shastri mortuary, stated Pandav Nagar police personnel. All efforts are being made to identify the body parts. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

