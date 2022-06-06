Left Menu

Delhi: Human body parts stuffed in a bag found, case registered

Delhi police on Sunday found human body parts stuffed in a bag in Kalyanpuri's Ramlila ground near Pandav Nagar Police Station (PS). While patrolling in the area police personnel noticed a foul smell coming from the bag found in the bushes of Ramlila ground.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 14:11 IST
Delhi: Human body parts stuffed in a bag found, case registered
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi police on Sunday found human body parts stuffed in a bag in Kalyanpuri's Ramlila ground near Pandav Nagar Police Station (PS). While patrolling in the area police personnel noticed a foul smell coming from the bag found in the bushes of Ramlila ground. The police personnel immediately passed the information to the local police station. After registering the case, SHO along with staff reached the spot and found a bag stuffed with human body parts.

The crime team and FSL team did the inspection of the spot. A case vide FIR 420/ 22, u/s 302/ 201 IPC, PS Pandav Nagar has been registered and body parts have been preserved in the Lal Bahadur Shastri mortuary, stated Pandav Nagar police personnel. All efforts are being made to identify the body parts. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022