Left Menu

Odisha STF seizes brown suger worth Rs 2.5 crore, 3 held

In a major drug haul, the Special Task Force of Odisha Police seized 2.58 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 2.5 crore and arrested three peddlers here, an officer said on Monday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-06-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 14:19 IST
Odisha STF seizes brown suger worth Rs 2.5 crore, 3 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major drug haul, the Special Task Force of Odisha Police seized 2.58 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 2.5 crore and arrested three peddlers here, an officer said on Monday. Based on specific information, STF personnel raided a place near AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on Sunday and seized the brown sugar from the possession of three drug peddlers. All the three peddlers belonged to Khurda district, police said. A case under of NDPS Act 1985 has been registered in this connection.

The special unit of the Crime Branch under Odisha Police has so far seized more than 54 kg brown sugar, heroin, 202 gm cocaine, more than 103 quintals of ganja, 750 gm opium and arrested more than 150 drug peddlers/dealers in raids since 2020, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022