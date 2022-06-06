Left Menu

MP: Case registered against man for giving triple talaq to wife

A First Information Report FIR was registered against Patel under the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act, 2019, the official said.Further probe is on, he added. The Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 17:42 IST
A case has been registered against a man here after he allegedly gave instant 'triple talaq' to his wife, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old woman had approached Khajrana police in Indore district accusing her husband of abusing and beating her after she gave birth to a girl, said a local police official.

On Sunday, Altaf Patel, the husband, said the word `talaq' thrice to end their marital relations, she alleged. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Patel under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, the official said.

Further probe is on, he added. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq. An offense under the Act can attract three years' imprisonment.

