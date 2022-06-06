Nalini's plea on parole for husband dismissed as withdrawn

The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed as withdrawn, a writ petition from Nalini Sriharan seeking six days parole for her husband Murugan. Both are among those convicted in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

When the writ petition from Nalini came up for hearing today, a division bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and A D Jagadish Chandira was told the application seeking parole for Murugan on medical grounds was rejected, as he (Murugan) had violated certain provisions of the Prison Rules in the recent past and thereby rendered himself ineligible for the same.

At this juncture, the counsel representing Nalini opted to withdraw the petition. And the bench dismissed it as withdrawn.

Nalini's mother Padma had on May 21 had sent a representation to the authorities concerned to grant six days emergency leave to her son-in-law Murugan on medical grounds. As there was no progress, Nalini filed the present writ petition, which was dismissed as withdrawn.

Murugan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini-- all convicted in the assassination of the former PM, are serving life sentences. Another convict, A G Perarivalan, was recently ordered to be released by the Supreme Court, using Article 142 of the Constitution, after he served about 31 years in jail in connection with the crime.

