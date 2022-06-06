Lalu Prasad asks court to release passport; plans to go abroad for kidney transplant

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad has appeared before a special CBI court for the release of his passport to renew it as he may need to travel abroad for a possible kidney transplant, his counsel said on Monday.

The 73-year-old Prasad on April 22 was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court in the Doranda Treasury Case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore in which a CBI special court had sentenced him to five years in prison.

''Lalu Prasad has prayed for the renewal of his passport. He has pleaded before a special CBI court that his passport is handed over for renewal. The application mentions that after renewal the passport will be submitted to the court,'' Prasad's counsel Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

Kumar said: ''He has taken the plea that it is a case of kidney failure and he may be required to go abroad for treatment or transplant'' and added: ''If we get an appointment from the doctor then we will pray for passport release and permission to go abroad for treatment.'' The next date of hearing has been fixed as June 10, he said.

Prasad suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems. He is a patient with a stage-4 kidney ailment. According to experts, his kidney is functioning at 20 percent capacity. The council said that meanwhile, Prasad has reached Daltonganj in connection with a case related to a violation of the model code of conduct during elections in 2009 when he had gone to an election rally in Garhwa to campaign for a candidate and the helicopter had landed at some other place than the designated spot.

The case was later transferred to Ranchi and then to Daltonganj and Prasad has to appear before the special court on June 8, Kumar added.

Prasad was granted bail in the Doranda Treasury case on April 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)