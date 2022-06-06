Left Menu

Ukraine has 'every chance' to fight back in Sievierodonetsk, Zelenskiy says

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:32 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Russian forces had the numerical advantage in the battle for the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but that Ukraine's forces had "every chance" of fighting back.

Zelenskiy told reporters at a briefing in Kyiv that the situation would become very difficult for Ukraine if Russia breaks through in the eastern region of Donbas.

