Left Menu

MP: 12 killed in road accidents in three districts

Pannas Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Aarti Singh said an SUV coming from Chitrakoot hit a bicycle and later a car on the Pahadikheda-Majhgawa road near Hardwai village around 2.30 pm. The deceased included five persons travelling in the car and the bicycle rider, she said, adding that the SUV driver fled after leaving the vehicle behind.

PTI | Panna/Damoh | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:33 IST
MP: 12 killed in road accidents in three districts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 12 persons were killed in four separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Panna, Damoh and Tikamgarh districts on Monday, police said. Six persons, including a woman, were killed in the Panna district this afternoon while as many others died in three road accidents in Damoh and Tikamgarh districts. Panna's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aarti Singh said an SUV coming from Chitrakoot hit a bicycle and later a car on the Pahadikheda-Majhgawa road near Hardwai village around 2.30 pm. The deceased included five persons travelling in the car and the bicycle rider, she said, adding that the SUV driver fled after leaving the vehicle behind. The occupants of the car, including a woman, were residents of Banda in Uttar Pradesh while the bicycle rider was a local resident, she said, adding that two others injured in the accident were travelling in the SUV. In Damoh district, a tractor-trolley carrying stones overturned near Pura Payra village in the afternoon, killing two labourers on the spot, Damoh Dehat police station in-charge Vijay Singh Rajput said, adding that another labourer was injured.

In another incident, two men, aged 22 and 30 respectively, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Damoh-Hathni Pipariya road under the Nohata police station limits this afternoon, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Singh said. The truck driver fled with the vehicle after the accident. In Tikamgarh, two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a mini truck on the Tikamgarh-Naugaon road, said Palera police station officer Mukesh Shakya. The driver fled the spot after leaving the vehicle behind and a search for him was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022