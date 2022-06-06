U.S. imposes sanctions on Bosnia and Herzegovina federation's president -Treasury
The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on the president of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Marinko Cavara, the Treasury Department's website showed.
It also sanctioned Alen Seranic, who the website described as a Bosnian national. The website did not provide additional details.
