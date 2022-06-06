LLB student held in south Delhi for intentionally hitting biker with his SUV

A 25-year-old final year LLB student of a private college was arrested here in connection with a rash driving incident after a video that showed him fleeing after allegedly hitting a biker surfaced on social media, police said on Monday.

The injured biker was identified as Shreyansh, 22, a first year college student of a private college, they said.

On Sunday at 7.21 am, a PCR call was received at Fatehpur Beri Police Station reporting that a Scorpio car had hit a vehicle near the Arjangarh Metro Station, police said.

When police reached the Arjangarh Metro station, they found a Royal Enfield bullet Classic 350 in damaged condition and Shreyansh injured. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.

The victim did not give any statement at the time as he underwent a treatment, and later went home, he said.

In the meantime, a video of the incident surfaced on social media and complainant was called in to give his statement, he added.

In his complaint, the victim stated that he and a friend had gone to a temple in the Aravallis and were returning home Sunday morning by their motorcycles. On their way, he had an argument with the driver of a Scorpio Car over rash driving and speeding during which the Scorpio driver threatened him with dire consequences. ''The Scorpio driver had an argument with some other bikers too which was captured on camera by a YouTuber who was part of the biking group,” Shreyansh said in his complaint. “Meanwhile, I went past the Scorpio car. The driver of the offending car sped and hit my bike deliberately as has been captured in the video. I was helped by the other bikers and taken to a hospital,'' he said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC at Fatehpur Beri Police Station against the driver of the Scorpio car, a police officer said.

''Based on the registration details, the car owner was traced to Anupam Garden area of Neb Sarai area. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was being driven by the son of the owner who was not found at home and nor was the vehicle,” he said.

Later, on the basis of surveillance, Anuj Choudhary, the man driving the car and student of a private college, was arrested and his vehicle seized, he added.

