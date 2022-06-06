Left Menu

Minor boy found dead with stab wound in Delhi's Anand Parbat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 21:46 IST
Minor boy found dead with stab wound in Delhi's Anand Parbat
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PT) A 17-year-old boy was found dead on Monday with stab injury in his upper abdomen on HR road near Ramjas School in Anand Parbat area of Central Delhi, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Anand Parbat, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, ''We got a call at 7.15 am at Anand Parbat Police Station regarding an unknown person lying dead on HR road near Ramjas School. On getting information, staff reached there and found a stab injury on upper abdomen of the body.'' The body was shifted to RML hospital and the deceased was identified as Vijay, she said.

''No eyewitness was found at the spot but a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,'' she said.

The post mortem of deceased was conducted in RML hospital, and the body was handed over to his parents for performing his last rites, police said.

Two people have been identified as suspect and efforts are on to nab them, Chauhan said. An investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the killing and also to establish the sequence of the event, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022