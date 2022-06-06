Exclusion of countries from Americas Summit a "mistake", says Chilean President
The U.S. administration's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week was an "error" and "mistake", Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Monday.
By excluding those countries, United States is "actually then reinforcing the position that these other countries take in their own countries. We think it's an error, a mistake, and we're going to say that during the summit," Boric said, speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.
