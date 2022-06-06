6-year-old girl raped by teen boy in UP's Etah

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy in a village under the Jalesar police station area here on Monday, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhananjay Kushwaha said both the girl and the boy are from the same village.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family members, a case has been registered against the boy, he said.

The boy has been taken into police custody, Kushwaha said.

