Left Menu

6-year-old girl raped by teen boy in UP's Etah

PTI | Etah | Updated: 06-06-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 23:32 IST
6-year-old girl raped by teen boy in UP's Etah
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy in a village under the Jalesar police station area here on Monday, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhananjay Kushwaha said both the girl and the boy are from the same village.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family members, a case has been registered against the boy, he said.

The boy has been taken into police custody, Kushwaha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
2
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
SBI EXCHANGE RATE

SBI EXCHANGE RATE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022