S. Africa confirms arrest of Gupta brothers

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:00 IST
The South African government said on Monday that law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrested Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta of the Gupta family.

The Gupta brothers, friends of former President Jacob Zuma, are accused in South Africa of using their relationship with Zuma to profit financially and influence senior appointments. They deny wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

