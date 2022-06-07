S. Africa confirms arrest of Gupta brothers
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:00 IST
The South African government said on Monday that law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrested Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta of the Gupta family.
The Gupta brothers, friends of former President Jacob Zuma, are accused in South Africa of using their relationship with Zuma to profit financially and influence senior appointments. They deny wrongdoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Arab Emirates
- Gupta
- South Africa
- Atul Gupta
- South African
- Jacob Zuma
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Racism still part of daily South African experience
New floods in eastern South Africa displace more than 300
Sumit Arora of Alniche Lifesciences, Pratap Singh Rathi of Ace Group and Sanjay Gupta of APL Apollo bag the Times Business Awards 2022
Gaby Lewis to lead Ireland women in series against South Africa
South Africans urged to fight xenophobia in all its forms