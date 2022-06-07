Left Menu

South Africa confirms arrest of two Gupta brothers in UAE

The South African government on Monday said law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrested Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta of the Gupta family. The Gupta brothers, friends of former President Jacob Zuma, are accused in South Africa of using their relationship with Zuma to profit financially and influence senior appointments.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:20 IST
South Africa confirms arrest of two Gupta brothers in UAE

The South African government on Monday said law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrested Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta of the Gupta family.

The Gupta brothers, friends of former President Jacob Zuma, are accused in South Africa of using their relationship with Zuma to profit financially and influence senior appointments. They deny wrongdoing. "Discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa on the way forward are ongoing," the government's Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said in a brief statement, adding that it will continue to cooperate with the authorities in the UAE.

An enquiry was established in 2018 to examine allegations of graft during Zuma's nine years in power from 2009, which was riddled with scandals, overshadowing his presidency. The allegations levelled against him include that he allowed businessmen close to him - brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta - to influence policy and plunder state resources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
2
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa
3
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
4
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022