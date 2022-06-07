Left Menu

LG launches 24x7 video OPD at Hindu Rao hospital

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Monday inaugurated the eSanjeevani OPD project at MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital that will provide round-the-clock medical services to patients through video conference. With the launch of the app-based National Medical Tele-consultation Service under the of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MCD and Hindu Rao Hospital became the first organisations to provide 24X7 medical services through the eSanjeevani platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:41 IST
LG launches 24x7 video OPD at Hindu Rao hospital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Monday inaugurated the 'eSanjeevani' OPD project at MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital that will provide round-the-clock medical services to patients through video conference. With the launch of the app-based National Medical Tele-consultation Service under the of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MCD and Hindu Rao Hospital became the first organisations to provide 24X7 medical services through the 'eSanjeevani' platform. Saxena said that the initiative will provide specialised healthcare consultation to lakhs of patients in remote areas throughout the country.

He said that the project will help patients get medical advice sitting at home, and access expert medical advice without referral. This will lead to reduced visit to hospital, he said, easing especially the elderly and chronic patients. ''It will not only promote easily accessible and dispersible health education to people at large, but will also help doctors in access of comprehensive digital data of the patients, quick and timely follow-up and improved patient management,'' Saxena said.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the initiative symbolises the congruence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two visionary and flagship schemes -- Jan Aarogya - Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Digital India. He underlined that the Hindu Rao Hospital had taken a huge step forward with the implementation of the project, which he termed as "ambitious". The LG expressed hope that the MCD will successfully discharge the "onerous responsibility" of keeping the operation going. Acknowledging the troubles faced by the hospital, he assured the staff that he would leave no stone unturned in solving them. He said the biggest health emergency that the city is facing today is that of pollution -- be it that of water or air, garbage and overall environmental degradation. He said tackling this problem will require concerted efforts from government agencies, civil society, NGOs, and "above all, every resident of Delhi." ''No lapses on part of anyone concern will be tolerated and accountability for every task will be fixed,'' Saxena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
2
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa
3
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
4
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022