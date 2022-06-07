Will reveal more in Kerala Gold smuggling case, says accused Swapna Suresh

In a key development, Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala Gold smuggling case on Monday said that she will reveal more regarding the case. She will reveal more about the case after recording her statement under Section 164 in the Ernakulam district court.

Swapna also recorded her statement under Section 164 in court. It will continue on Tuesday from 12 pm. The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

After spending 16 months behind bars, Swapna was released from jail in November last year. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigative Agency (NIA) and the customs department.

Earlier this year, Swapna Suresh had alleged that she was exploited and manipulated by M Sivasankar, principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The statements came after Sivasankar in his upcoming autobiography "Aswathamavu: Verum Oru Aana" alleged that Swapna had trapped him by gifting him an iPhone.

Sivasankar was arrested on October 28, 2020, after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition. In his upcoming book, he alleged that Swapna had deceived him and that she was the mastermind of the gold smuggling racket, according to vernacular media reports.

Sivasankar was released on bail on February 4, last year. (ANI)

