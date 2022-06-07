Left Menu

Sony's former chief executive Idei dies, aged 84

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 08:56 IST
Sony Group Corp said on Tuesday its former chief executive, Nobuyuki Idei, died of liver failure on June 2, aged 84.

Idei became president of Sony in 1995, chief executive in 1998 and was chairman and chief executive from 2000 to 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

