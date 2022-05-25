Celeste O'Connor joins cast of Sony's 'Madame Web' movie

Actor Celeste O'Connor of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' fame is all set to star alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in S.J. Clarkson's Sony film 'Madame Web', based on Marvel comics. According to Deadline, the movie will be an origin story of Madame Web, a clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world. Details with regard to the character O'Connor will play have not been disclosed.

The movie will feature the first female character to be developed within the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters. As per Deadline, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the film, with Kerem Sanga having penned an earlier draft. It's set for release in theatres on July 7, 2023, on the heels of J.C. Chandor's 'Kraven the Hunter', starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, which is slated for release on January 13. (ANI)

