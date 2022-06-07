Russia's progress on Popasna axis has stalled over the last week, Britain says
Reports of heavy shelling near Izium suggests Russia is preparing to make a renewed effort on the northern axis, it also said in a tweet. "Russia will almost certainly need to achieve a breakthrough on at least one of these axes to translate tactical gains to operational level success and progress towards its political objective of controlling all of Donetsk Oblast," the ministry said.
Russia's progress made through May on the southern Popasna axis has stalled over the last week, Britain's defense ministry said on Tuesday. Reports of heavy shelling near Izium suggest Russia is preparing to make a renewed effort on the northern axis, it also said in a tweet.
"Russia will almost certainly need to achieve a breakthrough on at least one of these axes to translate tactical gains to operational level success and progress towards its political objective of controlling all of Donetsk Oblast," the ministry said. Reuters could not immediately verify the ministry's report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Russia
- Popasna
- the ministry's
- defence ministry
- Donetsk
- Izium
ALSO READ
U.S., 6 others say they support APEC after Russian invasion protest
Arctic region turns into int'l theater of military operations: Russian FM
Russian soldiers start clearing mines from Ukraine's Azovstal
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine rules out territorial concessions, as Russia steps up attacks