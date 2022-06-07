Left Menu

Russia's progress on Popasna axis has stalled over the last week, Britain says

Reports of heavy shelling near Izium suggests Russia is preparing to make a renewed effort on the northern axis, it also said in a tweet. "Russia will almost certainly need to achieve a breakthrough on at least one of these axes to translate tactical gains to operational level success and progress towards its political objective of controlling all of Donetsk Oblast," the ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 11:16 IST
Russia's progress on Popasna axis has stalled over the last week, Britain says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's progress made through May on the southern Popasna axis has stalled over the last week, Britain's defense ministry said on Tuesday. Reports of heavy shelling near Izium suggest Russia is preparing to make a renewed effort on the northern axis, it also said in a tweet.

"Russia will almost certainly need to achieve a breakthrough on at least one of these axes to translate tactical gains to operational level success and progress towards its political objective of controlling all of Donetsk Oblast," the ministry said. Reuters could not immediately verify the ministry's report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022