Samoa Prime Minister to visit Aotearoa New Zealand

Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa will visit Aotearoa New Zealand this month, 60 years after the Treaty of Friendship between the two countries was signed. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is first and foremost a Pacific nation and we value the strength of our relationship with our Pacific family. I am delighted that Prime Minister of Samoa's first official bilateral overseas visit will be to New Zealand," Jacinda Ardern said.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa will officially be welcomed on 14 June in a visit which marks 60 years of close diplomatic relations between New Zealand and Samoa, and the 60th anniversary of Samoa's independence. She will attend a series of community and official engagements, including meetings with Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and other Ministers.

"This is a significant year for Samoa as it celebrates 60 years of independence on 1 June, and 60 years since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship between Samoa and Aotearoa New Zealand on 1 August.

"The Treaty underpins our relationship and pledges that both countries work together to promote the welfare of the people of Samoa and was, in fact, signed by Naomi Mataʻafa's father and Samoa's first Prime Minister, Fiame Mata'afa Faumuina Mulinu'u II," Jacinda Ardern said.

"The Prime Minister and I have already spoken on three occasions and I look forward to further discussing the key issues affecting our region, development cooperation, and our ongoing respective COVID-19 responses."

Prime Minister Mataʻafa will attend a number of other engagements in Wellington, Hawke's Bay, and Auckland, including a community gathering with Regional Season Employment workers and a lunch with the Pacific Parliamentary Caucus.

