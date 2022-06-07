Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi visits Moosewala's house in Punjab

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhgawant Mann had also expressed grief with the family.

PTI | Mansa | Updated: 07-06-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 12:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi visits Moosewala's house in Punjab
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on Tuesday to express condolences to his family.

Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, drove straight to the singer's native village Moosa here.

Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief minister O P Soni and other party leaders accompanied him.

Security has been tightened outside the residence of Moosewala in the wake of Gandhi's visit. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.

Moosewala, who had joined the Congress in December last year, had unsuccessfully contested the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

On Saturday, the parents of Moosewala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also expressed grief with the family. Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had written to CM Mann, urging him to ''transfer the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) so that justice can be delivered to the family at the earliest''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022