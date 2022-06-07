Left Menu

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's national secy booked for controversial remark: Police

Pooja Shakun Pandey, national secretary of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC after her controversial remark to ban Friday prayers, police said. The remark could create ill will between different sections of the society, they said.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 07-06-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 13:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pooja Shakun Pandey, national secretary of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after her controversial remark to ''ban Friday prayers'', police said. The remark could create ill will between different sections of the society, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kalanidhi Naithani in a statement on Monday said that a case has been registered at Gandhi Park police station in this regard on Monday following her controversial remarks, which could stoke religious passions. On June 5, Pandey wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding ''ban on Friday prayers'' and told mediapersons that the weekly congregational prayer constitute a threat to peace in the country.

Additional city magistrate Kunwar Bahadur Singh also slapped a notice to Pandey, asking her to respond to the charge that she was stoking communal passions by her provocative steps.

