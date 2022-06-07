Maha: Joint registrar caught taking Rs 30,000 bribe in Raigad
Based on a complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught joint registrar and stamp collector Shailendra Arjun Satam at his office around 8 pm on Monday, the official said.The accused official had demanded Rs 5.30 lakh bribe from the complainant to issue final demand notice of one file of agreement for job work contract and two files of adjudication, he said.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught a district official in Maharashtra's Raigad while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a man to issue final demand notices, an official said on Tuesday. Based on a complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught joint registrar and stamp collector Shailendra Arjun Satam at his office around 8 pm on Monday, the official said.
The accused official had demanded Rs 5.30 lakh bribe from the complainant to issue a final demand notice of one file of the agreement for job work contract and two files of adjudication, he said. A search was also conducted at Satam's office, where officials found Rs 5.63 lakh cash, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.
