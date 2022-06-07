Maha: Joint registrar caught taking Rs 30,000 bribe in Raigad

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught a district official in Maharashtra's Raigad while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a man to issue final demand notices, an official said on Tuesday. Based on a complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught joint registrar and stamp collector Shailendra Arjun Satam at his office around 8 pm on Monday, the official said.

The accused official had demanded Rs 5.30 lakh bribe from the complainant to issue a final demand notice of one file of the agreement for job work contract and two files of adjudication, he said. A search was also conducted at Satam's office, where officials found Rs 5.63 lakh cash, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.

