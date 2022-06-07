Left Menu

U.S. mediator to visit Beirut early next week to discuss maritime border demarcation - parliament source, local media

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 07-06-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 14:14 IST
Amos Hochstein Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein will visit Beirut on Sunday or Monday to discuss the issue of its maritime border dispute with Israel, a parliament source and local media said.

Lebanon's speaker Nabih Berri announced the visit during a parliament session on Tuesday.

A U.S. embassy official could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

