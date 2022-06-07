U.S. mediator to visit Beirut early next week to discuss maritime border demarcation - parliament source, local media
U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein will visit Beirut on Sunday or Monday to discuss the issue of its maritime border dispute with Israel, a parliament source and local media said.
Lebanon's speaker Nabih Berri announced the visit during a parliament session on Tuesday.
A U.S. embassy official could not immediately be reached for comment.
