U.S. mediator to visit Beirut early next week to discuss maritime border demarcation - parliament source, local media

U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein will visit Beirut on Sunday or Monday to discuss the issue of its maritime border dispute with Israel, a parliament source and local media said.

Lebanon's speaker Nabih Berri announced the visit during a parliament session on Tuesday.

A U.S. embassy official could not immediately be reached for comment.

