Left Menu

U.S. backed Kurdish led forces say ready to coordinate with Syrian army against Turkey

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 07-06-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 14:31 IST
U.S. backed Kurdish led forces say ready to coordinate with Syrian army against Turkey
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Jordan

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said on Tuesday they would coordinate with Syrian government troops to fend off any Turkish invasion of the north, and protect Syrian territory. They said the decision came after an emergency meeting of their top commanders that discussed threats by Turkey to wage a new offensive on swathes of northern Syria they control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022