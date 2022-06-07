U.S. backed Kurdish led forces say ready to coordinate with Syrian army against Turkey
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said on Tuesday they would coordinate with Syrian government troops to fend off any Turkish invasion of the north, and protect Syrian territory. They said the decision came after an emergency meeting of their top commanders that discussed threats by Turkey to wage a new offensive on swathes of northern Syria they control.
