J&K’s Srinagar bench of CAT disposed sizeable number of service matters: Govt

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has disposed of a sizeable number of service cases which were received on transfer from the J&K High Court besides fresh litigation filed by the government employees, a statement issued by the personnel ministry on Tuesday said.

Consequent upon re-constitution of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were created with effect from October 31, 2019, it said.

To cater to the needs of litigating employees of the newly created UTs, the 19th bench of the CAT at Srinagar was inaugurated on November 23, 2021 by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

The bench at Srinagar presided over by D S Mahra, judicial member, started functioning physically from the very same day -- November 23, 2021. ''The bench has since disposed of a sizeable number of cases received on transfer from the J&K High Court, as also fresh cases instituted by the employees,” the statement said.

Manjula Das, chairman, CAT inaugurated the library room and bar room for the members of the bar association, and a separate bar room for female advocates attending the Srinagar CAT bench, it said.

Das also inaugurated a room for the standing counsel representing the central government and the UTs, and a litigation cell at the bench, the statement said. Mahra, members of the bar, and CAT officials attended the inaugural ceremony.

After the setting up of the bench at Srinagar in November 2021, there was a constant demand and need for the creation of facilities to ensure the convenience of the bar and the litigating public, it said. With the best efforts on the part of the tribunal, the authorities of the UT administration ultimately allotted five extra rooms for the creation of such facilities, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)