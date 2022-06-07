Left Menu

Destruction threat: RSS offices in Karnataka to be given security

Updated: 07-06-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:35 IST
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said RSS offices in the state will be provided with adequate security, following threats to cause destruction to them.

He said a man has been arrested in neighbouring Tamil Nadu for circulating a threat message on WhatsApp threatening to destroy RSS offices, including four in the state.

''In the wake of messages threatening to destroy RSS offices in the state, all RSS offices will be provided with adequate security,'' Jnanendra said.

Noting that the man had sent the message to a person in Uttar Pradesh holding out the threat to two RSS offices in UP and four in Karnataka, he said, ''a case has been registered in this regard, and the person who had sent the WhatsApp message has been identified as Senthil, and has been arrested in Tamil Nadu.'' ''Stringent legal action will be taken against miscreants making such threat calls or sending such messages,'' the Minister was quoted by his office in a statement.

