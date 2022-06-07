Four held over gang-rape of girl in UP

Four persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl filed a complaint with the police on May 20 alleging that a youth had an illicit relationship with her mother. When she opposed this, her mother told her to keep quiet, according to the police.

She said the youth, along with his associates, came to her house and raped her. Her mother had gone out and had locked the house from outside, they said quoting her complaint.

When her mother returned home, the girl narrated her plight and she told the daughter that she will get married to the youth, police said.

The girl alleged that she first approached a police station with her complaint but the police personnel there tried to brush aside the matter. On Monday, she approached the Superintendent of Police.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the SP asked a police officer to probe the case.

Additional Superintendent of Police Namrata Srivastava on Tuesday said that based on the complaint lodged by the girl, a case has been registered against the youth and two others and the girl has been sent for medical examination.

The matter is being probed, added.

