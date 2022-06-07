Left Menu

Germany's Scholz pledges to boost military mission in Lithuania

Any such request would be carefully assessed, he added. Spain wants to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles and Leopard tanks, according to government sources cited by newspaper El Pais on Sunday. Germany has so far refused to deliver Western tanks to Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:28 IST
Germany's Scholz pledges to boost military mission in Lithuania
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Germany is ready to ramp up its military mission in Lithuania in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Vilnius on Tuesday.

"We are ready to strengthen our engagement and to develop it towards a robust combat brigade," Scholz told reporters without giving details. Berlin sent hundreds of additional troops to Lithuania in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion, described by Moscow as a "special military operation", and has deployed some 1,000 troops there as part of a German-led NATO combat unit.

Asked about reports that Spain plans to send German-built Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine, Scholz said Berlin has not yet received an export request from the government in Madrid. Any such request would be carefully assessed, he added.

Spain wants to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles and Leopard tanks, according to government sources cited by newspaper El Pais on Sunday. Germany has so far refused to deliver Western tanks to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022