Minor sent to juvenile home for murdering man in Raj's Alwar

A 13-year-old girl was detained and sent to a juvenile home for allegedly murdering a man who had been blackmailing and raping her for months in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Vikram Yadav (45) had been allegedly raping the girl for the past six or seven months. He had also allegedly forced the girl to have physical relationships with three others, police said. The girl strangled Yadav on May 17 when he was under the influence of liquor.

The body was recovered the next morning. At first man's family thought it to be a case of natural death. However, after noticing some marks around the neck, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

SHO Kotkasim police station (Bhiwadi) Mahaveer Singh said that it was a ''blind case'' as there was no reason for them to suspect the girl who lived nearby, adding that around 10 persons were interrogated about the murder.

He said that during inspection of the crime scene, they found a torn piece of cloth along with a few other clues on the basis of which the investigation was zeroed in on the girl. "She was taken into confidence following which she confessed to have murdered Yadav. She narrated the story of how she was being blackmailed and raped by him and others for the last six-seven months," he said. As per the SHO, the girl used to talk with a boy. One day, she used Yadav's phone to call him. The conversation between the two was recorded on the phone using which, Yadav started blackmailing and later raping her. He also forced the girl to have physical relations with three other men of the village. "The girl said that she could not tolerate this and to put an end to her ordeal, she plotted the murder of Yadav on May 17 when he asked her to meet him in the night. She went near his house around midnight where Yadav was present. He was under the influence of alcohol. As soon as he grabbed her, she strangled him with a piece of cloth," he said. A case of gang rape against the four has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

