Man kills father in J-K’s Udhampur

A 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his father Tuesday following an argument over some issue in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Joginder Kumar attacked his father Gopi Ram in his sleep with a hammer on his head at their house in Kagot village of Ramnagar, a police official said, adding that Ram died on the spot.

He said the father-son duo had an argument over some issue on Monday night before going to sleep.

A police team rushed to the spot on getting information about the incident and arrested the accused, the official said.

Citing preliminary investigation, the official said Kumar was said to be a drug addict and was involved in frequent quarrels with his family.

