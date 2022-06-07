Left Menu

ED seizes Rs 2.85 cr cash, gold coins after raids against Delhi minister Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 17:02 IST
ED seizes Rs 2.85 cr cash, gold coins after raids against Delhi minister Jain
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

''Unexplained'' cash of Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins were seized after raids were conducted at the premises of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his alleged associates as part of a money-laundering probe against him, the ED said Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said those raided on Monday were ''either directly or indirectly assisted'' the minister in the process of money laundering.

The cash and coins were ''unexplained'' and were kept in a ''secret'' place, it said in a statement.

Jain, 57, was arrested on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he is in ED custody till June 9. The ED had conducted searches at about 7 premises, including that of a jeweler, in Delhi and some neighboring locations on Monday.

Jain, a minister without a portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government, is being probed by the federal agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022