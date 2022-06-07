MP: NSA invoked against Bangladeshi involved in trafficking women for flesh trade

The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the kingpin of a gang involved in trafficking women from Bangladesh and forcing them into prostitution, an official said.

District collector Manish Singh in his order said Tafazzur Mamun (42), a Bangladeshi national, is a threat to the country's security.

Mamun, who uses fake identity cards with the names Vijay Kumar, Amrul, and Vimal Dutt, allegedly operated a human trafficking racket from Mumbai, the official said.

The accused had entered India illegally about 25 years ago, and in the last 10 years, the gang had allegedly got a large number of Bangladeshi women to cross the border illegally and sent them to different parts of India for prostitution, he said.

Earlier, Mamun had been arrested by the local police in November 2021 for forcing Bangladeshi women into prostitution, but was released from jail on June 1 after getting bail in the case, said Tehzeeb Qazi, the in-charge of Sanyogitaganj police station.

"The Indore police had arrested Mamoon on June 5 for threatening a witness. He is presently lodged in the city's central jail,'' the police official said.

