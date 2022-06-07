South African Police Service Captain jailed for bribery

A South African Police Service (SAPS) Captain has been jailed for bribery.

The Captain was arrested during a joint undercover operation by the National Anti-Corruption Unit of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the Independent Police Investigations Directorate (IPID).

Captain Shange (58) from public order policing was sentenced to four years direct imprisonment last week after he was found guilty of soliciting a bribe from an undercover anti-corruption agent.

In a statement, the RTMC said Shange's arrest and conviction followed an investigation initiated by the RTMC's anti-corruption unit in April 2021.

"The investigation was prompted by a barrage of complaints from members of the public who alleged that law enforcement officers were extorting bribes from motorists south of Gauteng.

"Anti-corruption unit members followed up on the allegations and ascertained that corruption was taking place in an operation conducted by members of the SAPS," read the statement.

The RTMC said an undercover agent was assigned and proceeded to a roadblock conducted by members of the SAPS in Observatory, Johannesburg. The officer was stopped by Shange who demanded a bribe from the undercover agent for a traffic violation.

Money exchanged hands and Shange was arrested on the scene by the joint team. He was then detained at Yeoville police cells.

On 27 May 2022, Shange was sentenced to four years direct imprisonment after the testimonies of team members were presented in the magistrate's court.

"It is shameful that a ranking officer should go down in such disgraceful circumstances so close to retirement. We thank our team for demonstrating their willingness to enforce ethical conduct on the roads regardless of who is involved and what their rank is.

"All citizens are equal before the law," said RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)