2 fatally shot at supermarket in Germany, motive unknown
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:38 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Two people were fatally shot at a supermarket in central Germany on Tuesday, police said.
There were few immediate details of the incident shortly after 1 p.m. in the small town of Treysa, but police said in a statement that “there is no danger to the public.” They said a motive for the shootings wasn't immediately known.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
