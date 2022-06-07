Left Menu

2 fatally shot at supermarket in Germany, motive unknown

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:38 IST
2 fatally shot at supermarket in Germany, motive unknown
  • Country:
  • Germany

Two people were fatally shot at a supermarket in central Germany on Tuesday, police said.

There were few immediate details of the incident shortly after 1 p.m. in the small town of Treysa, but police said in a statement that “there is no danger to the public.” They said a motive for the shootings wasn't immediately known.

