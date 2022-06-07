Duo posing as women held while selling cannabis in Greater Noida

Two men allegedly selling cannabis in the guise of women were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday, police officials said. Over 1.5 kg of cannabis was recovered from the possession of the duo, both in their 20s, the officials said, adding that the accused were held by personnel of the Beta 2 police station. “The accused have been identified as Kamal and Atul, both local residents of the Surajpur area in Greater Noida. They were selling cannabis and were clothed in women's dress with make-up and long hairs,” a police spokesperson said. An FIR has been lodged at the Beta 2 police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further legal proceedings are underway, the police said. Around 700 kgs of cannabis has been seized by police and the Special Task Force (STF) in Greater Noida in two major hauls in the last one week and 11 drug traffickers have been arrested in this connection, according to officials. The seized cannabis had been procured from border regions of Odisha and Telangana which was brought in cars and trucks for illegal sale in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and western UP, the officials said.

