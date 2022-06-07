NATO combat unit in Lithuania could grow to German-led brigade in longer term - Scholz

Berlin and Vilnius will take preparations to expand the multinational NATO combat unit in Lithuania to the size of a brigade eventually, the countries' leaders said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The statement was published after a meeting of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and the Prime Ministers of Latvia and Estonia.

