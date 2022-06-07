Left Menu

NATO combat unit in Lithuania could grow to German-led brigade in longer term - Scholz

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:48 IST
Berlin and Vilnius will take preparations to expand the multinational NATO combat unit in Lithuania to the size of a brigade eventually, the countries' leaders said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The statement was published after a meeting of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and the Prime Ministers of Latvia and Estonia.

