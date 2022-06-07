NATO combat unit in Lithuania could grow to German-led brigade in longer term - Scholz
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:48 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Berlin and Vilnius will take preparations to expand the multinational NATO combat unit in Lithuania to the size of a brigade eventually, the countries' leaders said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The statement was published after a meeting of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and the Prime Ministers of Latvia and Estonia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- Lithuanian
- Berlin
- Latvia
- Gitanas Nauseda
- NATO
- Lithuania
- Estonia
- German
- Vilnius
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian MPs call for greater sanctions on Russia, want NATO-style weaponry
Lukashenko accuses Poland and NATO of plotting to partition Ukraine
FACTBOX-Groups at the heart of Turkey's objections to NATO expansion
EIB lends €50 million to Teltonika IoT Group in Lithuania
UK, Lithuania boost defence collaboration amid fears of Russian aggression