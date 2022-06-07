Left Menu

Czech president to appoint new central bank board members on Wednesday -Czech TV

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:51 IST
Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint new central bank board members on Wednesday, Czech Television reported on Tuesday, without citing sources or providing further details.

