Czech president to appoint new central bank board members on Wednesday -Czech TV
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:51 IST
Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint new central bank board members on Wednesday, Czech Television reported on Tuesday, without citing sources or providing further details.
