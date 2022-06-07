Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Retired officers to work for revival of their villages

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:59 IST
Uttarakhand: Retired officers to work for revival of their villages
  • Country:
  • India

Former bureaucrats and para military force personnel have decided to devote their post-retirement life to re-populate and revitalise their over a dozen border villages of Johar Valley.

They feel revitalisation of border villages is possible through the revival of traditional occupations and a push to adventure sports activities.

Border villages of Uttarakhand have seen large-scale migration in search of livelihood over the years.

At a meeting held in Munsiyari on Monday under the chairmanship of former IAS officer Surendra Singh Pangti, speakers said they will pressurise the Centre and the state government to pursue policies that could result in the revival of traditional occupations. ''The traditional woolen trade with Tibet ceased after the 1962 Indo-China war and in the absence of these traditional occupations, locals migrated from Johar Valley villages in search of new occupations,'' said former ITBP officer Sriram Singh Dharmasaktu, who heads the Malla Johar Vikas Samiti that organised the meeting.

Establishing old occupations of woodcraft and cultivation of medicinal plants with the help of the governments is also needed, the speakers, mostly retired officers from the Valley settled in cities said.

According to Dharmasaktu, the speakers have also demanded that adventure sports events like a cycle rally organised recently in Vyas Valley should be held in Johar Valley too.

For that repairing the old trek routes, modernising the communication system in villages of the Valley and special arrangements to protect houses of remaining residents during winter migration is needed, said Pangti.

The speakers also demanded relaxing the inner line permit laws for tourists who want to visit Asia's biggest glacier, Milam, and strengthen basic facilities of drinking water, electricity, roads and communication in the Valley villages to bring them back to life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022