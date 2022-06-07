Left Menu

Man arrested for duping woman into marriage on false credentials, rape

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:31 IST
Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly duping a woman into marriage by claiming that he was from her community.

Suhail Shah, who had initially introduced himself as Saurabh, has also been accused of rape.

After the marriage, involving some Hindu rituals, the man and his family tried to force the woman to convert, according to the complaint lodged by the woman at the Dehat police station, Superintendent of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar said.

The woman, a resident of Janakpuri, alleged that Suhail Shah had also claimed that he was a resident of Punjabi Bagh but his house was located in Haqeeqat Nagar.

She said she tried to sever their relationship on learning the truth.

Personnel from the Dehat police station arrested the accused from Maheshwari Adda Behat Road when he was trying to flee to Dehradun, the SP said.

He said further action will be taken after producing the accused before the court.

