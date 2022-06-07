Left Menu

Maha: Amid quarrel, man injures wife with knife, then jumps to death

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 07-06-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 20:15 IST
A man attacked his wife with a knife during a quarrel in their third floor flat in Panchavati area of Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday and then jumped off the balcony and ended his life, a police official said.

Raju Ratansingh Thakur (50) died on the spot while his wife has sustained severe injuries and is admitted in the district hospital, a Mhasrul police station official said.

A probe is underway in the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

