Left Menu

Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi gets death threat, case registered

Haryana Congress leader and legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi on Tuesday said that he received a death threat on his mobile number from an unidentified person.

ANI | Hisar (Haryana) | Updated: 07-06-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 22:58 IST
Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi gets death threat, case registered
Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Congress leader and legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi on Tuesday said that he received a death threat on his mobile number from an unidentified person. The Congress leader said that he has been threatened that he will meet the same fate as Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, following which police have lodged an FIR against an unknown person.

The Congress leader said that he received a WhatsApp message at around 3 pm today from some unknown person. The message read, "If you don't mend your ways, you will face the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala (Sudhar ja varna Moosewala ke saath jo huva vahi tere saath hoga)." The Adampur police station has registered a case against an unknown person under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67c of the IT Act 2008 on the complaint of Bhoop Singh, a resident of Adampur and Bishnoi's personal assistant, in this connection.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of the district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was trimmed by the Punjab police along with several other people in the state. Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

Born on June 17, 1993, Moosewala's real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. He joined Congress last year and unsuccessfully fought the assembly this year from Mansa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022