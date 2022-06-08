Left Menu

More than 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners sent to Russia for investigation -Tass

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 03:37 IST
More than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in the city of Mariupol have been transferred to Russia for investigation, Tass news agency cited a Russian law enforcement source as saying on Tuesday.

Later on, more Ukrainian prisoners will be transferred to Russia, the source told Tass. Ukraine has said it is working for all the prisoners to be returned while some Russian legislators say they should be put on trial.

