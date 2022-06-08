Left Menu

Ukraine may have to pull back to stronger positions in Sievierodonetsk, governor says

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 12:32 IST
Ukraine may have to pull back to stronger positions in Sievierodonetsk, governor says
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine's military may have to pull back to stronger positions in the embattled eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but they will not give up the city and fierce fighting raged there on Wednesday, the region's governor said.

Ukraine expects Russia to step up its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk and to mount a huge offensive where Moscow is focusing all its efforts, the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said on television.

