Ukraine may have to pull back to stronger positions in Sievierodonetsk, governor says
Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 12:32 IST
Ukraine's military may have to pull back to stronger positions in the embattled eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but they will not give up the city and fierce fighting raged there on Wednesday, the region's governor said.
Ukraine expects Russia to step up its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk and to mount a huge offensive where Moscow is focusing all its efforts, the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said on television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Sievierodonetsk
- Ukraine
- eastern city
- Serhiy Gaidai
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-EU oil embargo 'in days' as Ukraine isolation drives Russia closer to China
WRAPUP 3-EU oil embargo 'in days' as Ukraine isolation drives Russia closer to China
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Biden calls Russia-Ukraine war global issue, says Indo-Pacific powers will lead response
Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges allies to pressure Moscow on prisoner swap