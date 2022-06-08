Left Menu

Ex-Maha minister Deshmukh seeks default bail in corruption case, claims CBI charge sheet 'incomplete'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 12:49 IST
Ex-Maha minister Deshmukh seeks default bail in corruption case, claims CBI charge sheet 'incomplete'
Anil Deshmukh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday sought default bail from a special court here in a corruption case against him being probed by the CBI, claiming the probe agency has filed an ''incomplete'' charge sheet in the case.

The CBI had last week filed a 59-page charge sheet in the case against NCP leader Deshmukh and his two former aides - Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde - in the corruption case.

Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is lodged in the Arthtur Road jail in Mumbai.

In his plea seeking default bail, moved through advocates Inderpal Singh and Aniket Nikam, Deshmukh claimed the charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 2 is ''incomplete''.

''By mere filing, a compilation of 59 pages, termed as a charge sheet, without completing the entire investigation and without filing a final and full-fledged charge sheet, as understood under Section 173 CrPC, the prosecuting agency cannot subjugate the indefeasible statutory right of the applicant to claim default bail,'' the plea said.

Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) pertains to the report of a police officer on the completion of an investigation in a case.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in March last year alleged that Deshmukh, who was then the state home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the city.

Deshmukh denied the allegations but had stepped down from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register a case against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022